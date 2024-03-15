Gaza survivor shares her story, local nonprofit offers free medical care to her sister

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A teen who survived the bombing of her family home in Gaza is ready to share her story.

And with the help of a local nonprofit, her sister will receive free medical care after.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Thursday evening, at the Mazaj restaurant in Duluth, HEAL Palestine, proudly announced the arrival of 19-year-old Seham.

Seham survived a bombing in Gaza that killed her two brothers and left her sister, Sarah, 17, with burns on 60% of her body.

HEAL Palestine said it is offering Sarah free medical care in the United States.

The organization, in collaboration with local supporters, has organized for Sarah to arrive in New York, where she will receive specialized medical care and support to rebuild her life.

TRENDING STORIES:

To celebrate the collaboration, HEAL Palestine invited the community out to join a special event during the holy month of Ramadan.

The event allowed the Atlanta community to meet Seham, hear her story of strength and resilience, and share in the compassion that has brought her sister Sarah to the United States for much-needed medical care.

More details from Thursday’s community event and details of Seham’s story will be on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

'Just stop, I made my ruling:' Judge gives prosecutor an earful during YSL gang trial

©2023 Cox Media Group