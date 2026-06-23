Gas leak shuts down Roswell roads, GA 400 exit reopens

ROSWELL, Ga. — A gas leak in Roswell is causing significant traffic disruptions Tuesday afternoon.

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According to Roswell police, emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak in the area of Raintree Drive.

As a result, Raintree Drive has been closed at Market Boulevard. Police said vehicles are currently unable to enter or exit the Eliot Apartments at 1450 Raintree Drive.

The gas leak is also affecting traffic on Georgia 400. Authorities said the northbound exit ramp from GA 400 to eastbound Holcomb Bridge Road (exit 7A) had been shut down until further notice.

Around 3:50, police said the GA 400NB exit ramp has reopened.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. We’ll have the latest updates, beginning on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

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