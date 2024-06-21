GA woman “nearly crushed”after being dropped from dumpster into garbage truck outside Captain D’s

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — A Georgia woman was seriously injured after she was dropped from a dumpster into a garbage truck and nearly crushed, according to WTVM.

Bainbridge Public Safety Chief Redell Walton told WTVM that the woman was inside the dumpster at Captain D’s Thursday around noon when a garbage truck emptied the dumpster.

Walton said she fell a long way into the truck. An employee saw it happen and alerted first responders and the driver.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and then life-flighted to another hospital.

Her identity and condition have not been released. It’s unclear why she was inside the dumpster.

