GA woman “nearly crushed”after being dropped from dumpster into garbage truck outside Captain D’s

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — A Georgia woman was seriously injured after she was dropped from a dumpster into a garbage truck and nearly crushed, according to WTVM.
Bainbridge Public Safety Chief Redell Walton told WTVM that the woman was inside the dumpster at Captain D’s Thursday around noon when a garbage truck emptied the dumpster.
Walton said she fell a long way into the truck. An employee saw it happen and alerted first responders and the driver.
The woman was rushed to the hospital and then life-flighted to another hospital.
Her identity and condition have not been released. It’s unclear why she was inside the dumpster.
