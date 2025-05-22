GA wildlife officials have a ‘stunning’ way to conduct ‘fish census’

GEORGIA — Georgia wildlife officials have a stunning wake to take a “fish census.”

The Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources uses electrofishing at Georgia’s public fishing areas.

The WRD fisheries teams use a low-voltage electrical current to temporarily stun fish in shallow water.

That gives biologists and researchers the chance to safely collect samples, check the health and length of the fish they collect, and get a good idea about the health and abundance of fish populations.

They perform the electrofishing and data collection to monitor fish populations and to ensure that their fish stocking efforts are successful.

