GA university briefly locked down after shooting near campus

ALBANY, Ga. — Albany State University in southwest Georgia briefly went on lockdown early Monday afternoon.

Albany police said gunshots were fired near the school’s campus.

They confirmed that a teenage girl was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A heavy police presence was reported at a nearby apartment complex.

Police placed one man in handcuffs. The “all-clear” was given to lift the campus lockdown.

