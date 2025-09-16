GA university briefly locked down after shooting near campus

ALBANY, Ga. — Albany State University in southwest Georgia briefly went on lockdown early Monday afternoon.
Albany police said gunshots were fired near the school’s campus.
They confirmed that a teenage girl was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A heavy police presence was reported at a nearby apartment complex.
Police placed one man in handcuffs. The “all-clear” was given to lift the campus lockdown.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Gainesville man charged with bestiality, accused of recording himself in the act
- Community left in shock after deadly stabbing that took teen’s life
- Suspect shoots armored truck driver outside Kroger, takes $50K in cash
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group