Ga. school district investigating ‘possible inappropriate relationship’ between teacher, student

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. — A south Georgia school district is investigating allegations of a “possible inappropriate relationship” between a teacher and student.

Dougherty County School System officials confirmed with Channel 2 Action News the allegations involve a Monroe Comprehensive High School teacher. The teacher’s identity has not been released.

The following is a statement from DCSS about the allegations:

“The district is investigating allegations of a possible inappropriate relationship between a Monroe Comprehensive High School teacher and student. While the district conducts its investigation, the teacher has been placed on administrative leave and has been instructed not to have any contact with students nor employees of the school.

The district takes these types of accusations seriously and is committed to conducting a comprehensive and fair investigation. If any violation of the district’s policies or the law is uncovered, the district will take the appropriate action.”

