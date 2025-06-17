GA public works officer took bribes on Cash App to bring contraband into jail, deputies say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — An employee with Floyd County Public Works was accepting bribes via Cash App, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to an affidavit obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Kelsey Curtis, 31, who was a detail officer, is accused of helping to facilitate contraband drops.

The drops included tobacco, rolling papers and food for cash payments.

The affidavit states that Curtis was paid $100 via a Cash App account linked back to her.

There were 36 transactions totaling $1,469 on Curtis’s Cash App account where she transferred the money to her personal account, according to the affidavit.

Curtis was arrested and charged with violation of oath by a public officer on June 3.

She was booked into the Floyd County Detention Center.

