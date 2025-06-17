Car destroyed after catching fire, but one thing made it out: a Bible

REIDSVILLE, Ga. — A car fire in south Georgia seemed to have destroyed everything inside, but firefighters found one thing mostly unharmed.
After firefighters in Reidsville put out the car fire, they found a Bible sitting on the back seat.
It was slightly burned, but, for the most part, survived the fire.
“This is a testament to the power of faith,” the fire department wrote.
It’s unclear how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.
