Ga. police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in connection to shooting of 6-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga — A 6-year-old was shot multiple times last week before being taken to an Atlanta children’s hospital.
At around 12:30 a.m. on May 1, officers were called to the 4500 block of Tracy Street about a shooting and they found 6-year-old Cameron Thomas with multiple gunshot wounds.
Thomas was taken to Piedmont Hospital before being taken to a children’s hospital.
After an investigation, police arrested Makalilah Briscoe and charged him with four counts of aggravated assault.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police also issued warrants for 20-year-old Robert Walker and an unidentified 16-year-old.
The 16-year-old turned himself in and will be charged with four counts of aggravated assault and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
It is unclear what led up to Thomas being shot. His current status is unclear.
Anyone with information, can contact 911 or call Cpl Jared Berger at (706) 225-4325. Tipsters can remain anonymous and any information on his whereabouts that leads his arrest can receive a reward. Information can also be submitted anonymously via City Protect or by texting VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia appeals court to look at ruling that allowed DA Fani Willis to stay on election case
- Man, 3 children found shot to death inside car at Gwinnett park
- Brazen burglars steal $250k in cash by cutting hole into the roof of Onyx strip club
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group