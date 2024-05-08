Brazen burglars steal $250k in cash by cutting hole into the roof of Onyx strip club

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a brazen burglary at a popular strip club, where two thieves stole $250,000 cash after cutting a hole in the roof of the building.

In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, sources close to the investigation told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. that the burglary happened Monday at Onyx Gentlemen’s Club on Cheshire Bridge Road.

Around 4:15 a.m., two thieves wearing white ski masks and gloves cut a hole in the roof and climbed into the business, where they used power tools to break into the safes storing $250,000, sources confirmed.

The crooks spent two hours inside the business before surveillance cameras recorded them leaving just before 6 a.m., according to sources.

Three employees, who asked us not to identify them because they are not authorized to speak with the media, told Channel 2 that multiple surveillance cameras recorded the heist.

The same employees also reported that the suspects were last seen running from the business.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the club via email, Instagram, and phone but we haven’t received a response.

Channel 2 Action News also reached out to Atlanta police, but a spokesperson declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

