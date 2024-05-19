Woman found shot, killed on I-20, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Department is investigating a shooting on Interstate 20 that left a woman dead.
Police said around 5:52 a.m., officers responded to a local hospital with a report that someone was shot.
When they got to the location, police said they learned that a 34-year-old woman was taken by car to the hospital with several gunshot wounds.
Despite the efforts of medical personnel, the woman died, according to APD.
Investigators responded to a location on the Interstate 20 Eastbound Expressway where it meets I-75 and I-85 northbound to investigate further and learn more about what led to the incident, police said.
The investigation remains ongoing, according to police. The victim has not been identified.
