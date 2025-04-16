GA mom arrested after 4-year-old overdoses on THC gummies

VIDALIA, Ga. — A south Georgia mother is facing child cruelty charges after her 4-year-old got hold of THC.

Vidalia police officers say they were called to Memorial Health Meadows Hospital last week to reports of a child who had overdosed.

Investigators learned a 4-year-old had taken THC gummies.

The child’s mother, 41-year-old Tiffany Martin, was arrested and charged with cruelty to children and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say the child was taken to a hospital in Savannah and is expected to recover.

Jail records show that Martin is being held in the Toombs County Jail on an $8,000 bond.

