GA mom arrested after 4-year-old overdoses on THC gummies

VIDALIA, Ga. — A south Georgia mother is facing child cruelty charges after her 4-year-old got hold of THC.
Vidalia police officers say they were called to Memorial Health Meadows Hospital last week to reports of a child who had overdosed.
Investigators learned a 4-year-old had taken THC gummies.
The child’s mother, 41-year-old Tiffany Martin, was arrested and charged with cruelty to children and possession of a controlled substance.
Police say the child was taken to a hospital in Savannah and is expected to recover.
Jail records show that Martin is being held in the Toombs County Jail on an $8,000 bond.
