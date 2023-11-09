GA man on probation for drug charges, busted with 4 lbs. of fentanyl, 10 lbs. of pot, police say

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A Grovetown, Georgia man was arrested Wednesday for possession of suspected fentanyl and marijuana.

Grovetown police arrested Jabari Bostick, 30, of the 1000 block of Outlook Drive for the crimes.

Police say Bostick was found in possession of several thousand suspected fentanyl pills, weighing over four pounds, and approximately 10 pounds of marijuana.

Police made the discovery of the drugs while checking on people who are on probation and live in the city.

Bostick is on probation for a number of previous charges including possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Not only did officers locate the drugs, but they also found packaging materials and scales in his vehicle.

Bostick was charged with trafficking of fentanyl and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

He was booked into the Columbia County Detention Center.

