Ga. man indicted for stealing nearly $9,000 from his own mother

HART COUNTY, Ga. — A Hart County man was indicted for taking advantage of his elderly mother for profit, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

Lawrence Montgomery, Jr., of Hart County, was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly exploiting his mother for years, taking advantage of her “mental and physical incapacity.”

From 2019 to February 2020, Montgomery is accused of taking control of his mother’s bank account for profit by taking some of her Social Security income and withdrawing it for his own use, according to a copy of his indictment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Attorney General’s Office said Montgomery was indicted on one count of felony exploitation of an elder person.

Montgomery’s mother was living in a nursing facility, and he was her state-recognized personal representative.

TRENDING STORIES:

While acting on his mother’s behalf, Montgomery was indicted for taking more than $8,600 in Social Security payments by withdrawing the money from her bank account.

“This indictment is yet another step in our ongoing efforts to protect our most vulnerable Georgians,” Carr said in a statement. “With our Medicaid Fraud Division, we are working each day to ensure those who take advantage of older adults are held accountable for their actions. Elder exploitation of any kind will not be tolerated in our state.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS:

Police search for man caught on video grabbing, punching 2 women at midtown Atlanta restaurant

©2022 Cox Media Group