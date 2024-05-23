A GA man fired off his gun at a youth baseball game. Now he faces 30 counts of aggravated assault

MACON, Ga. — Deputies say a Georgia man has been arrested after she fired several shots at another man during a youth baseball game.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office posted video of Marquize Hogan as he was being processed in the jail after being charged with 30 counts of aggravated assault.

The gunfire erupted Monday night at Bloomfield Park in Macon when deputies said Hogan got into a fight with another man and started shooting at him.

Because a game was going on at the time, there were several children nearby.

Deputies said another man who had nothing to do with the fight was grazed by a bullet and ran.

U.S. Marshals took Hogan into custody on Wednesday and was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where he is being held without bond.

