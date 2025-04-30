GA man charged with involuntary manslaughter after 2 died from fentanyl overdoses

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. — A south Georgia man is facing several charges in connection with two death investigations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Saturday, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office was called to a suspected fentanyl overdose.

When Worth County deputies arrived, they found Morgan Young, 36, of Sumner, Ga., and Bailey Barfield, 24, of Vienna, Ga., dead at the scene. Young and Barfield were taken to the GBI Crime Lab, where an autopsy will be performed.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Mikel Julies Singleton, 48, of Ty Ty, Tift County home was searched in connection with the deaths.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said they found suspected cocaine, suspected methamphetamine, and a suspected Schedule I cathinone at Singleton’s home.

Singleton is charged with two counts of aggravated involuntary manslaughter for fentanyl overdose, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and use of a communication facility in the commission of a drug felony.

He was booked into the Tift County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group