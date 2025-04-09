GA man hits another with two-by-four, bangs his fists on a fire engine, deputies say

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man faces charges after deputies say he fought another man with a two-by-four and banged his fists on a fire engine while a firefighter was treating a victim.

Haralson County deputies arrested 40-year-old Brenton Daryl Mixon from Douglasville on Saturday.

Deputies responded to the call on Rainey Lake Road. When they arrived at the scene, a firefighter told deputies that he responded to treat the injured man and parked the fire engine down the road from the home to wait for deputies.

The firefighter said Mixon ran up to his truck and banged on it with his fist, damaging one of the roll-up doors on the fire engine.

Deputies found Mixon in the road and arrested him. While they spoke to the victim, deputies saw significant injuries to his hand.

The victim said Mixon came up to him very agitated and picked up a two-by-four and swung it at him while he was protecting an ill family member.

Mixon was charged with aggravated assault and interference with government property.

