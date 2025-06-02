GA jail employee charged with DUI after traffic stop

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A northwest Georgia jail employee is off the job after he was arrested over the weekend.

According to officials, around 1:20 a.m., Dallas police pulled over Khalil Alexander Rembert for failure to maintain lane.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Rembert was an employee at the Polk County Jail.

Authorities said after a series of tests, Rambert was arrested and charged with DUI less-safe alcohol, DUI per se-alcohol and failure to maintain lane.

"Mr. Rembert is innocent, until proven guilty. However, he was terminated from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for multiple policy violations stemming from his arrest," Sheriff Johnny Moats said.

