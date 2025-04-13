GA high school choir wins their division in international competition held in Spain

COMMERCE, Ga. — A Georgia high school chorus is celebrating winning their division in an international choir competition.

The East Jackson High School Mastery Chorus traveled to Barcelona and Lloret Del Mar, Spain where they competed in The Golden Voices of Montserrat competition.

The competition featured groups from 27 countries.

East Jackson High School’s chorus placed first in their division.

The students and parents departed for Spain on April 3 and returned on April 8.

When they were announced as the first-place winners in their division, parents and students changed “USA! USA! USA!”

Aside from their performance in the competition, the choir performed at one of the most famous cathedrals in Spain, the Basilica of Montserrat.

A total of 76 students and parents attended the event.

Members of the group enjoyed sightseeing during their downtime.

