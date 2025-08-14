GA fugitive says he would ‘shoot it out with law enforcement’ before his arrest in TN

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A wanted fugitive is back behind bars after he was arrested on Monday.

Harley Golden, a Georgia parolee, was wanted on multiple extraditable warrants, including aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm, cruelty to animals, criminal attempt to commit murder, and parole violation from an assault that occurred in Fannin County.

Authorities in Hamilton County, Tenn. considered Golden armed and dangerous due to his alleged affiliations with the Aryan Brotherhood and threats to “shoot it out with law enforcement.”

The HCSO, Polk County deputies, and the US Marshals conducted a search warrant at a home on Stansbury Mountain Road in Turtletown, Tenn., where Golden was known to visit. He was arrested.

Authorities said Golden’s girlfriend, Ashley Teems, was also at the home. She was taken into custody. Her exact role in the events remains unclear.

