Chuck Girard, Christian rock pioneer, lead singer of Love Song, dead at 81

Singer-songwriter Chuck Girard, one of the pioneers of contemporary Christian rock and the lead singer of the band Love Song during the 1970s, died on Aug. 11. He was 81.

Girard had announced on social media earlier this year that he was battling stage 4 cancer.

Girard’s death was announced on his social media pages by his wife, Karen.

“It is with great sorrow, yet also great joy, to let you know that Chuck has moved to Heaven and will be eternally with Jesus!” Karen Girard wrote. “He left this earth at rest and in total peace, surrounded by family. We praise the Lord for His great mercy and for His gift of Chuck’s music, message, and heart.”

According to his obituary, Girard was born on Aug. 27, 1943, in Los Angeles.

As a teenager, he formed a group, the Castells, and the band produced hit songs such as “Sacred” -- which moved into the Top 20 in 1961 -- and “So This Is Love.”

Girard also sang lead for the Hondells on the group’s 1964 hit, “Little Honda,” which peaked at No. 9 on the charts.

In 1970, Girard was playing in clubs with Tommy Coomes, Jay Truax and Fred Field. After some experimentation with LSD and at least one drug bust in Las Vegas, the musicians were invited to what Girard called a Christian commune in California. An invitation to Calvary Chapel in Costa Mesa led to all four musicians converting to Christianity, Variety reported.

In 1972, the group released their debut album, “Love Song.”

Girard revealed his battle with cancer in July, eight months after beginning chemotherapy.

“Ultimately, it is in the hands of God,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “Karen and I, and the whole family, are walking in total peace with the comfort of the Holy Spirit, knowing that our lives are in His hands… I am deeply grateful for all of you. It’s been an honor to share my music and ministry with you for the past 50 years. Your kind messages and support over the years have been a tremendous encouragement and inspiration.”

Love Song was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2012.

Girard recently released his final digital album of new music, “Moonrise Serenade,” according to his obituary

