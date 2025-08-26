GA first responders get a look at new technology to help increase response times

New technology aimed at enhancing the safety and efficiency of emergency responders is being showcased at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta.

The demonstration highlights innovative wearable technology and advanced communication systems designed to improve coordination and response times for first responders.

“This technology will make it safer on our roadways, will help with coordination and allow communication between vehicles and those first responders,” said Solomon Canviness, Atlanta Transportation Commissioner.

Andrew Heath, GDOT Deputy Commissioner, emphasized the importance of quick response times.

“When we know folks are dealing with challenging incidents and crashes on the roadway, the more quick we can respond, the better things are going to be,” he said.

The event features participation from key organizations including Atlanta Police, Fire, Grady EMS, GDOT, and Atlanta DOT.

One of the demonstrations includes technology that alerts drivers to the presence of pedestrians, potentially preventing accidents by automatically stopping the vehicle.

Cameras and sensors can be deployed at intersections, on interstates, or directly on emergency vehicles to enhance situational awareness.

The technology also includes devices worn by first responders that provide real-time location data and communication capabilities, improving safety and coordination during emergencies.

GDOT is already implementing this technology in their HERO fleet to enhance incident management and traffic flow.

The introduction of these technologies is expected to significantly enhance the safety and efficiency of emergency response operations in Atlanta, potentially saving lives and improving traffic management.

