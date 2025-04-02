GA deputy fired after attacking fellow deputy during domestic dispute

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Richmond County deputy has been fired following a domestic dispute between her and another deputy.

On Monday, March 31, at approximately 9:22 a.m., deputies responded to the 2600 block of Bowdoin Drive in Augusta where they found Deputy Malcolm Bowens suffering from a cut to the back of his head.

He reported that Deputy Raneisha Price pushed him in his face, causing him to hit his head on the corner of a wall.

Deputy Bowens’ injury was treated at a local hospital.

Price was arrested and charged with simple battery, and family violence and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Price was initially placed on non-paid administrative leave while her department conducted an investigation.

She was fired the next day.

Price was hired by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 30, 2019 and was assigned to Field Operations/Road Patrol.

“We hold those who work for us to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty. Our agency offers a variety of support and counseling services to deputies in a proactive manner to prevent incidents like this from occurring. However, when individuals violate the law, we will deal with it accordingly,” Sheriff Gino Brantley.

