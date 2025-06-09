GA Christian college president placed on leave amid sexual abuse cover-up allegations

CLEVELAND, Ga. — The president of a private Baptist college in northeast Georgia is on administrative leave pending the outcome of a sexual abuse investigation.

On May 30, Truett McConnell University shared in a statement that an unnamed blogger and podcaster published allegations involving Dr. Brad Reynolds.

The blogger alleges Reynolds, who’s a former TMU administrator and professor, had an inappropriate and immoral relationship with an alumnus who was later hired by the university and was an employee from 2013 until 2018.

According to the release, in February 2024, Reynolds notified TMU leadership that the White County Sheriff’s Office was investigating him for an inappropriate relationship.

At that time, Reynolds was placed on administrative leave, and in a matter of days, he was no longer employed with TMU.

In the summer of 2024, university officials said they learned the White County Sheriff’s Office investigation was closed.

According to a police report, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found hundreds of graphic emails sent by Reynolds from his personal email account, which Reynolds told investigators was not his.

The police report also states that the investigator concluded that he “does not find that there is enough evidence in the case to seek prosecution at this time,” and the case was closed.

In February 2025, TMU says an attorney for the alumnus reached out to the university with excerpts of Reynolds’ sexually-explicit and theologically twisted Yahoo emails.

“TMU takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously. Had there been a Title IX or HR complaint filed related to this matter, Reynolds would have been immediately investigated and ultimately dismissed,” TMU said in a release.

University officials said, “outside counsel found no documented evidence of Reynolds’ behavior, including reviewing the computers, emails and files of former employees.”

While law enforcement decided not to pursue charges, school officials say, “Dr. Reynolds’ behavior was abhorrent, immoral, manipulative and unethical. As was expressed more than once in a Friday afternoon faculty and staff meeting, we are all shocked and disgusted to learn of his secret side.”

The blogger also reported that Jonathan Morris, TMU’s Title IX coordinator from 2010 through 2020, recently claimed to have been fired as a “whistleblower.”

However, the school officials said Morris was asked to resign after a series of unauthorized personal expenses on his university-issued credit card totaling over $12,000. Officials said on one occasion, Morris charged $7,000 to his TMU credit card shortly after asking for a credit limit increase to pay for freshman orientation expenses.

Last Friday, TMU’s Board of Trustees said they met out of “genuine concern” to address allegations of sexual abuse regarding Hayle Swinson, or any others.

The chairman brought three proposals, which were presented to the trustees.

The recommendations included:

A third-party investigation will be conducted by Richard Hyde with Phoenix Research LLC.

President Dr. Emir Caner will be placed on administrative leave until the investigation is completed.

Dr. John Yarbrough will serve as Truett McConnell University as acting president until a final determination can be made regarding the trustees’ ultimate decision on this matter.

The votes were unanimous.

“Truett McConnell University encourages alleged misconduct to be reported as soon as possible. Every TMU employee is trained to bring reports of alleged misconduct to the Title IX or HR office, allowing students to speak with an employee whom they trust,” the release states.

“We request that you continue to pray for the entire TMU family and all parties involved,” school officials said.

Truett McConnell University is a private Christian liberal arts and sciences university, offering baccalaureate and master’s degrees, operated under the auspices of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board and controlled by a Board of Trustees elected by the Convention.

The university is in Cleveland, Ga., which is about 75 miles from Atlanta.

