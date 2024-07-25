GA boy who held sign asking for help to bury his mom raises nearly $80K for her funeral

ROME, Ga. — A Georgia boy who went viral after holding up a heartbreaking sign asking for donations to help bury his mother has raised nearly $80,000 for her funeral expenses.

Multiple viewers sent Channel 2 Action News pictures of 11-year-old Kayden Ely, who was standing on the side of the road in Lindale holding the sign.

Kayden’s mother, Shannon Mount, 45, had a sudden heart attack on July 8 and died on July 16.

Family friend Jennifer Grissom started a GoFundMe to help Kayden secure his mother’s funeral expenses.

Kayden’s story got so much attention that donations poured in. According to Grissom, he used some of the money to feed the family of a young girl who died and paid off what was left for her viewing.

“I am so proud of him. He really makes me proud. And I know he’s making his mama proud up in heaven!!” Grissom wrote.

Jennifer Fife, Kayden’s cousin, is now his guardian and said the family will use the rest of the money to provide him with all the things children his age get to do like summer camp and sports as well as for clothes, school and even college expenses in the future.

You can contribute to the GoFundMe HERE.

