Ga. Army wife pleads guilty to killing 11-month-old who she wanted to be ‘with Jesus and God’

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. — A U.S. Army wife has pleaded guilty to her involvement in the death of her 11-month-old son.

On Tuesday, April Evalyn Short, 31, of Fort Eisenhower, pled guilty to murder in the second degree. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Short entered a negotiated plea agreement and faces 20 years in prison, substantial fines and five years of supervised release following her prison term.

The sentencing stems from the death of her young child who was killed in November 2023.

Prosecutors say Short killed her 11-month-old son “willfully, deliberately, maliciously, and with malice aforethought” with a knife.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 2 Action News, James Short, a military staff sergeant stationed at Fort Eisenhower, received a text from April Short that made references to “God” and stated that “the days of darkness are upon us” and “We [James and April Short] would be together again.”

After receiving the texts, James Short reportedly left work to go home and check on his wife. When he arrived, officials said April Short had barricaded herself in their bedroom with their 11-year-old, 6-year-old and 11-month-old and was refusing to come out.

Authorities arrived after being called by James Short, they worked to try and get April Short to leave the room.

Eventually, April Short walked out of the room with the 11-year-old and 6-year-old, pulling away from officers, and walked out of the home. Officials said she then got into her car with the two children and attempted to drive away but was stopped by officers and arrested.

When interviewing the mother, she admitted to hurting the child to authorities. Her two children told officials that she told them she was doing it because then the child could “be with Jesus and God.”

“April Short will now have 20 years to think about her heinous actions,” said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “This plea cannot undo that tragedy and loss, but brings another measure of justice to those who knew and loved the child during his short life.”

