City of Atlanta to have all workers return to office, except 1 department

ATLANTA — City of Atlanta employees will have just over two weeks before they are required to return to the office.

According to a memo from the Atlanta Interim Commissioner of Human Resources, all city employees, except for those working for ATL 311, will have to come to the office starting April 10.

The letter from Comm. Calvin W. Blackburn III said that all employees will have to be in office, and those working 100% remote will be required to come to the office at least three days a week, with a maximum of two remote days per week.

Team supervisors will give their staff reporting instructions for the return to office, according to the letter.

Blackburn thanked city employees for all that they “do to keep Atlanta Moving Forward.”

The Atlanta return to office for city employees comes amid a shift in federal remote work practices as well.

President Donald Trump issued orders on the day of his second inauguration, saying that “all departments and agencies in the executive branch of Government shall, as soon as practicable, take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in-person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis, provided that the department and agency heads shall make exemptions they deem necessary.”

