Cooking accident leaves Paulding County mom, toddler severely burned

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A mother and 2-year-old from Paulding County are currently hospitalized with major burns after a cooking accident over the weekend.

A spokesperson with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office says the 26-year-old was cooking at their Wiley Drive home on Saturday, and it ignited, so she went to carry it outside.

When she did, she tripped over the toddler and spilled it on them, severely burning them both.

The mother suffered burns to approximately 60% of her body the child suffered burns to 80% of his or her body.

The child was rushed to Doctors Hospital’s Burn Center in Augusta and the mother was taken to the burn center at Wellstar Cobb Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office says they are investigating to make sure there was no criminal intent that led to the fire. Currently, they say it appears to be a “freak accident,” but are waiting on the mother’s condition to improve so she can be interviewed.

The fire department says the cause of the kitchen fire is still under investigation.

