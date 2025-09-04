GA announces second year of all-terrain wheelchair hunting program

GEORGIA — The deadline is drawing near to take part in the second year of Georgia’s Outdoors Beyond Barriers adaptive hunting program.

There are eight hunts planned, and the deadline for applications is Sept. 10.

Adaptive hunters can apply for up to eight hunting events, including seven deer hunts and one dove hunt, on public properties across Georgia. The initiative aims to remove obstacles for people with mobility impairments, allowing them to connect with nature and participate in activities like hunting and fishing.

“We had great participation last year for our inaugural OBB hunting season, and we are excited to once again offer these opportunities,” said Walter Rabon, Georgia DNR Commissioner.

The Outdoors Beyond Barriers initiative emphasizes removing obstacles for people with mobility issues to help them connect with nature and explore the outdoors. Participants can take advantage of early waterfowl hunting opportunities on private land or participate in dedicated mobility-impaired hunts on public land Wildlife Management Areas.

Georgia offers various adaptive opportunities and amenities, including Action Trackchairs at state parks, accessible cottage and campsite accommodations, and ADA-accessible fishing piers and facilities. Birding and wildlife viewing opportunities are also available at multiple DNR sites.

Eligible participants must meet the requirements for a disability hunting and fishing license, but hunters taking part in OBB hunts do not need a Disability License if they have an alternate legal license. New this year, a “courtesy license” allows resident and non-resident hunters up to seven days to participate without purchasing another license.

With the expansion of adaptive hunting opportunities, Georgia continues to support outdoor activities for individuals with mobility impairments, enhancing accessibility across the state’s natural resources.

For more information about the program and to apply, visit https://gadnr.org/OBB.

