Workers repairing broken gas line in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Workers are repairing a gas line break in Sandy Springs.

Tuesday afternoon workers accidentally struck the gas line on Mount Vernon Highway at Vernon Woods Drive.

City officials estimated repairs would be completed sometime around 6 p.m.

