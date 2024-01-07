Woman jumps from window to escape Sandy Springs apartment fire, at least 10 displaced, officials say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating an apartment fire that caused one resident to jump from a window to get to safety.

Sandy Springs fire officials told Channel 2 Action News at 4:15 a.m. on Sunday that crews received reports of a fire at the Rosemont Dunwoody Apartments on Colquitt Road.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire from one of the buildings.

Authorities said Sandy Springs police quickly arrived and began evacuating residents.

According to the investigation, one person jumped from the building because she was having trouble breathing. Officials added that she landed in a blanket on the ground and is OK.

At least 10 people have been displaced. The Red Cross will assist them.

“Buildings can be rebuilt, but lives cannot be restored,” Sandy Springs Fire Chief Keith Sanders said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

