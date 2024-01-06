Man attempts to rob bank with note, manager writes back ‘no,’ Forsyth deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies said an attempted bank robber left empty-handed after an employee stood up to the thief.

Deputies told Channel 2 Action News an unidentified man entered Regions Bank on McGinnis Ferry Road and handed the manager a note that read, “give me all your 20s, 50s and 100s.”

The manager told deputies he returned the note and told the man “No, you need to leave.”

He says the suspect lifted his jacket as if he had a gun, but he didn’t see one.

Once the manager told the man to leave again, he walked out the door.

Deputies described the man as being six feet tall and in his early 30s.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Forsyth County deputies.

