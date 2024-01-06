Floyd County man locked woman in hotel room for days while attacking, raping her, deputies say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Floyd County man is facing a laundry list of charges after deputies say he held a woman captive and attacked her.

According to arrest warrants, Darren Donow, 47, held a woman inside a room at the Country Inn and Suites on Hobson Way in Rome for at least three days.

Investigators say that while in the room, Donow raped the woman several times.

They say he also cut her with a boxcutter, kicked her and hit her, leaving her with bruises covering her face, arms and upper body.

The door to the hotel room and the bathroom were both damaged, according to the warrant. There was also a large amount of blood in the carpet.

When being questioned, Donow also refused to share his last name and gave several incorrect birth dates.

He is charged with:

Three counts of rape

Aggravated sodomy

Two counts of aggravated assault

Kidnapping

False imprisonment

Battery

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime

Criminal trespass

Giving false name and date of birth

Obstructing an officer

Donow is currently being held in the Floyd County Jail.

