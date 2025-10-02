Woman charged with attacking fellow inmate at Fulton County Jail, deputies say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County inmate is facing several charges after deputies say she attacked a fellow inmate at the Fulton County Jail.

Shania White, 27, is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and tampering with evidence for attacking Tyriana Ledbetter, 20.

Ledbetter is hospitalized in critical condition. The attack is currently under investigation by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Ledbetter’s family has been informed of the situation and has met with Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat. They have also visited Ledbetter at the hospital, where she is receiving medical care.

