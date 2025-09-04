Woman accused of dismembering roommate and stealing her ID faces judge

ATLANTA — Angel Marie Thompson, accused of murdering and dismembering her roommate Nicole Alston nearly 18 years ago, appeared in a Fulton County courtroom Thursday.

Channel 2’s Karyn Greer was the only reporter in the courtroom as the suspect’s attorney fought to get murder charges against her dismissed.

Thompson is charged with murdering Nicole Alston and stealing her identity to buy cars and collect Social Security benefits.

The case, which has drawn national attention, was brought before a judge to determine if there is probable cause to proceed with the charges.

Sandy Springs Detective John Nanoff testified about the arrest warrants served on Thompson, stating that Alston’s remains were found dismembered in Troup County.

“The remains of Nicole Alston were found on the side of the road in Troup County,” he said. “She was missing her head, hands, and feet, and she was dismembered into 13 pieces.”

Thompson, shackled and wearing a blue prison jumpsuit, was escorted into the courtroom.

Investigators allege that after Alston’s murder, Thompson used her identity to steal her Social Security benefits for a decade, approximately $140,000 in benefits.

“The defendant bought and purchased and took out loans for at least four different vehicles that she purchased in the victim’s name,” Nanoff said.

Judge Jennifer Neal Jones found probable cause to charge Thompson with the murder, moving the case to arraignment where Thompson will enter her plea.

Alston’s adopted mother in New York expressed her desire for justice, stating that her daughter did not deserve to suffer as she did.

The case will proceed to arraignment, where Thompson will face charges of murder and theft.

