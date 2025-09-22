UPS cancels plans to buy Mexican parcel company

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs-based United Parcel Service is changing its plans for the future, canceling a big purchase announced last year.

In a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, UPS said it was ending its plans to acquire Mexico-based Estafeta.

The plan to buy the company was first announced in July 2024, with company representatives at the time saying it would give them a more powerful global presence.

As of the latest SEC filing, UPS will not be moving forward, citing an “inability of all closing conditions to be satisfied.”

A UPS spokesperson shared the following response with Channel 2 Action News:

“UPS has terminated its plans to acquire Estafeta. We remain committed to growth in Mexico and delivering the reliable service our customers expect. We will not provide any more details beyond what is in the regulatory filing.”

