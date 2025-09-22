City of Jonesboro wins grant for tree planting, giveaway to improve green spaces

JONESBORO, Ga. — The City of Jonesboro was awarded a $10,000 Georgia ReLeaf Grant to fund a community tree giveaway and planting event for this fall.

The grant, funded by the Georgia Tree Council in partnership with the Georgia Forestry Commission, aims to support urban forestry and enhance city green spaces.

Jonesboro residents will have the opportunity to receive free trees and learn about their environmental benefits.

“This grant is not only an investment in our environment but in the future of our community,” Mayor Donya Sartor said in a statement. “Trees make Jonesboro cooler, healthier, and more beautiful.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

According to city officials, the event will feature a certified arborist on-site to help residents in selecting the best trees for their yards and provide guidance on planting and maintenance.

Educational materials and demonstrations will also be available to help the community understand the importance of trees in improving air quality, reducing heat, and managing stormwater.

The Georgia ReLeaf Grant program is designed to help municipalities and nonprofits increase tree canopy and promote healthier ecosystems across the state.

By participating in this initiative, Jonesboro officials are aiming to foster a sustainable and environmentally conscious community.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group