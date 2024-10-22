UGA student says he showed up to vote, but was told he was registered in another county

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County man said he can’t cast his ballot in November’s presidential election because his Milton address was changed to a Rome address in the system.

“It’s pretty frustrating,” Fulton County voter Morgan LeeMaster told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

LeeMaster intended to be among the thousands to vote early in Georgia, but he said he got quite the surprise when he went to cast his ballot.

“They told me I was out of district,” LeeMaster, a 20-year-old UGA student, said.

He said he registered to vote in Fulton County, but poll workers told him his address in the system listed him as a resident of Rome, Georgia, some 60 miles away.

“On February 5th, 2023, my residential address had been changed to Rome,” said LeeMaster.

LeeMaster said no one told him why his address was changed, so he drove to Rome to vote.

“They told me I wasn’t going to be able to vote because the address on my license didn’t match the address on my account,” LeeMaster explained.

Fulton County elections director, Nadine Williams, said she is not sure what happened with LeeMaster’s registration.

She plans to investigate the matter.

“We’ll be able to see what happened with his voter registration information,” Williams explained. “We just ask the voter to be patient, let us do our research and cast their ballot. There should be nobody turned away from the polls to vote.”

“So, I took three hours of my Saturday to go vote after I was told I would be allowed to vote in Rome and I wasn’t,” LeeMaster said.

And he still hasn’t voted.

An election worker said someone in Rome might have the same name as LeeMaster and that might be what is behind the mix up.

She said LeeMaster can call the election office to clear everything up and vote.

