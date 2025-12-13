Traffic tickets become fuel to help feed metro Atlanta families

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County program is turning traffic tickets into a unique opportunity.

An opportunity to put food on the table for families in need.

Fulton County Solicitor General Keith Gammage and his team came up with the idea for “Operation Feed Fulton” four years ago as a way to cut their backlog of unpaid parking violations during the pandemic.

Instead of going to court, people can donate to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

“I think it means the world. This is really a ministry of justice as we look at folks here shopping with dignity and being a part of efforts that help feed the needy. It’s a big deal,” Gammage said.

For every $75 ticket paid through the program, that donation provides 220 meals.

The program has already provided more than 900,000 meals to Atlanta families.

