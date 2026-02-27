Suspect caught with stolen merchandise after break-in at Union City Advance Auto Parts

UNION CITY, Ga. — Police in Union City say they arrested a suspect following an early morning burglary at an auto parts store.

Union City police responded to a burglary at the Advance Auto Parts located at 4548 Jonesboro Road around 3 a.m. on Feb. 26.

Officers said that by 10 a.m., law enforcement units identified and arrested an individual who matched the description provided by a crime scene investigator.

Police said the suspect was found in possession of the stolen merchandise at the time of the arrest.

The individual was taken to the Fulton County Jail and is facing felony charges in connection with the burglary.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name. The investigation remains ongoing.

