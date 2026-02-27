Suspect wanted after $500K in AT&T cable stolen along Brookhaven road

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of a commercial cable theft.

Brookhaven police said the theft happened around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 25, near an apartment complex between Clairmont Road and Briarwood Road along the Northeast Expressway corridor.

An officer discovered an unoccupied U-Haul truck stopped in the turn lane leading onto Northeast Expressway from the upper parking deck entrance of the complex. Police said the truck’s lights were off, the engine was running and the doors were unlocked.

Officers searched the area but did not find a driver or any individuals.

Police found communication cables that been cut from overhead utility lines and reduced into smaller sections on the sidewalk and inside the cargo area of the truck.

Tools commonly used in cable thefts were also recovered. In total, police said 119 sections of cable were recovered.

A representative from AT&T confirmed the cable belonged to the company and reported that $500,000 worth of cable had been stolen along the DeKalb County side of the Northeast Expressway over the past six months.

Detectives later identified 36-year-old Michael A. McKay as a suspect in the case. They obtained arrest warrants charging him with criminal damage to property and criminal attempt to commit theft by taking.

McKay is described as six feet and two inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. Police said he is known to wear his hair in cornrows or a full afro.

This case remains under active investigation. Anyone with information regarding McKay’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

