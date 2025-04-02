Students at East Point high school get special opportunity for prom fashion

Prom dresses are always pricey, they always have been. But these days, they’re so expensive that many families can’t afford one.

Now, Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen is learning how a graduate of Tri-Cities High School in East Point is making it so students there can be well-dressed at this year’s dance.

The young ladies at Tri-Cities High School are getting a special delivery, and they love it.

“They are so pretty!” Amya Williams, a 12th grader, said.

Prom dresses were brought into the school by the dozens, courtesy of Tri-Cities alumna Leslie Short’s nonprofit Making a Difference.

“I grew up in East Point and went to Tri-Cities High School,” Short told Channel 2 Action News. “So it’s coming back full circle.”

Partnership coordinator Shondra Evans said this is the fifth year that gowns for the big dance were given to students free of charge, to help as many students as possible.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to have partners!” Evans said. “We actually want to help them all!”

“It may seem small to some people, but for those who maybe can’t afford a dress like that—it’s lifting a weight off your shoulders to find a dress so beautiful,” Serena Fears, a Tri-Cities student, said.

For Williams, it’ll be her first prom and she’ll be able to go in style.

“The fact that they are here and we get to pick from them is just so cool,” Williams said. “When is there another opportunity to get to wear a big dress, or your perfect dress?”

The Tri-Cities High School senior prom will be held on April 25.

