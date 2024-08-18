Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of north GA

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Carroll, Coweta, Harris, Heard, and Troup counties until 5:45 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said the main threat in those areas is damaging winds.

Small hail is also possible.

Residents can expect heavy rain and frequent lightning is possible.

