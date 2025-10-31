Say ‘I boo’ with free Halloween weddings at Fulton County courthouse

ATLANTA — Couples who are engaged and love Halloween can get married for free today in Fulton County.

The Fulton County Probate Court is hosting Halloween-themed weddings on at the Historic Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta.

Couples with a Fulton County marriage license can marry for free at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on this special occasion.

The event is part of the court’s ‘Forever Fridays’ initiative. It allows couples to get married at no cost as long as they have a Fulton County marriage license. Since 2023, the court has officiated over 4,500 weddings.

Chief Judge Kenya Johnson noted the popularity of themed weddings.

“We first received a single request from a couple to marry in costume and by the third request, we realized that non-traditional, costume weddings were ‘a thing’ and that we as a court should have some fun with it!”

Couples wishing to marry in costume can reserve the court’s Halloween-themed ‘Vegas-style’ chapel from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those not in costume can participate in a mass public ceremony at 3 p.m. without a reservation.

Each couple is allowed to invite up to six guests to witness their ceremony. The ceremony is free for all couples with a Fulton County marriage license, which costs $56.

Fulton County Probate Court has previously hosted other themed wedding events, including those for St. Valentine’s Day, senior vow renewals, and Atlanta Pride.

