Woman shot, killed in DeKalb County neighborhood

DeKalb County police have launched an investigation into a deadly shooting Friday morning.

There are multiple officers and crime scene tape up along Conley Downs Drive off River Road. A detective on the scene told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach that a woman, who is around 20 years old, died in a shooting.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office is on the scene. DeKalb County police have not said what led to the shooting.

