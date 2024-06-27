Sandy Springs launces new work order system for non-emergency repairs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The City of Sandy Springs announced that it had launched a new online platform to submit non-emergency requests and reports to the city government.

Calling it Sandy Springs Works, the city said the new platform was more user-friendly and streamlined so residents had an efficient way to connect to the city services and other departments.

Among other features, the Sandy Springs Work application will let residents put in non-emergency requests through smartphones, tablets and desktops computers, at anytime and from anywhere.

The city said issues that can be reported include street light outages, potholes in need of repair and even code enforcement complaints.

“We are committed to making government services more accessible and efficient for our residents,” said Mayor Rusty Paul. “This is a significant upgrade from our previous app, offering a more intuitive interface and experience.”

Officials said the app’s key features are:

Modern Interface: Submit non-emergency requests and reports with greater ease and clarity. Upload photos and provide additional details to the City.

Enhanced Transparency: Track the status of your requests.

Simplified Navigation: Easily find the request or report category needed with a user-friendly design.

Improved Functionality: Submit requests and reports with greater ease and clarity.

To use the Sandy Springs Works platform, head online here.

