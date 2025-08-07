Roswell city leaders break ground on new $20 million downtown parking deck project

City leaders in Roswell broke ground today on a new downtown parking deck, aiming to alleviate the long-standing parking issues in the area.

The new parking deck will provide 395 spaces and is expected to be completed by summer 2026. The project is funded by a $20 million bond approved by voters in 2022.

“We’re just happy it’s coming and it’s here and it’s real,” Eileen Rardin-Rockland, a resident and investor in Roswell, told Channel 2 Action News, highlighting the community’s anticipation for the project.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mayor Kurt Wilson emphasized the importance of the project, stating, “They’ll be paid parking through technology but Roswell residents will not pay for parking.”

The parking deck will be strategically located just steps away from popular businesses and restaurants in downtown Roswell, addressing the area’s drastic shortage of parking.

Wilson noted that as the city grew, the need for expanded parking options became evident.

RELATED STORIES:

The deck plan, however, did not come without its share of controversy.

Some residents opposed the planned tear down of the Roswell Masonic Lodge on the property.

“This could be repurposed, this could be a centerpiece of what we are trying to do down here downtown,” said one resident.

The building is one of the oldest in Roswell. It dates back to 1859.

City leaders eventually voted to convert the lodge into an open air pavilion.

The sign outside the building read: “Goodbye, Thanks for the memories.”

“You know there’s lots of opinions about where it should be and what it should look like,” Rardin-Rockland told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

The new deck is part of a broader effort to accommodate the city’s development and enhance accessibility for residents and visitors alike. The groundbreaking ceremony was marked by applause as city officials, including Wilson, celebrated the start of construction.

The project is seen as a critical infrastructure improvement for the bustling downtown area.

With construction underway, Roswell residents can look forward to improved parking options by 2026, enhancing the downtown experience for workers, diners, and shoppers alike.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group