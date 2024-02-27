Residents concerned personal info could end up online if Fulton County doesn’t pay hackers

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — There are new developments in the cyber attack on Fulton County’s computer systems.

The hacker group that claimed responsibility for the attack is once again threatening to release stolen data if the county does not pay up by Thursday morning.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in south Fulton County at a DMV kiosk that could be impacted.

Vickie Young is under a tight deadline. She has to get her taxes paid by Feb. 29, but then she heard about the ransom threat against Fulton County.

“I was about to go in and pay my taxes, but I changed my mind because I was thinking about what happened,” Young said.

This weekend, Fulton County officials confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that the LockBit ransomware group re-established a site and once again listed Fulton County as one of their victims.

The group renewed a threat to release stolen data onto the dark web.

In a lengthy statement, county government leaders stated:

“While we understand there are questions as to the exact contents of this data and whether citizens’ personal information may have been in this data – the answer at this time is that we still don’t know. Our teams are actively working with leading cybersecurity experts to determine what data may have been stolen and gain a better understanding of what information may be involved, which includes an extensive review process. This thorough and comprehensive review may take some time. If we determine that peoples’ personal information was involved in this incident, we will make all legally required notifications and provide them with resources to help protect their personal information.

In anticipation of any potential leak of stolen data, we are collaborating with internal and external agencies to ensure individuals who may be affected by the release of any highly sensitive documents are provided resources and support. We are already actively working in partnership with local, state, and federal officials and law enforcement and will continue to do so as this situation evolves.”

Resident Carl Williams was on his way to the DMV at the Fulton County Government Center when he heard the news.

“I don’t need my personal information out in the public so people can scam me,” Williams said.

“It concerns me a lot because that means my information is out there and I don’t have that much and I don’t want them to take what I have,” Young said.

The deadline to pay the ransom is Thursday.

