Cyber-security expert believes it will take months before Fulton Co. recovers from cyberattack

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A cyber-security expert says it could take months before Fulton County fully recovers from a ransomware attack.

It’s been nearly three weeks since the county government’s computer system was hacked, disrupting many services.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in Roswell where county officials are also saying some personal information may have been leaked.

They haven’t said whether it was county employees or residents whose information may have been compromised.

Many services are still down. The East Roswell Library is open, but all the computers are out of service.

Cybersecurity expert Rajiv Garb says you can protect yourself if you’re concerned your information has been exposed.

Garb says that could take weeks to months and we’re three weeks into this attack.

Chairman Robb Pitts said if any personal information has been compromised, the county will offer services to protect the victims.

The county is providing updates on the breach on its website.

