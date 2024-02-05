Some systems back online in Fulton County, but still a lot of work to do following hack

ATLANTA — Nearly a week after a cyberattack, Fulton County said some of its government services are back online.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was there as county officials held a news conference late Monday afternoon and said they’ve just been able to get some phone lines restored, but still have more work to do.

They say that work has continued throughout the weekend to get everything back online.

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts said the county tax system is still down, however they have resumed accepting homestead exemption applications.

Motor vehicle tags are also back online as well as the ability to get a marriage license.

RELATED STORIES:

This is all work they’ve had to accomplish since they noticed over last weekend the cyber security incident that paralyzed many county services.

The county said they’re investigating but also working to with some deadlines.

“There is no evidence or reason to believe that this incident is related to the election process or other current event,” Pitts said. “In an abundance of caution, Fulton County and the Secretary of States’ respective technology systems were isolated from each other as part of the response efforts, we are now working to reconnect these systems as we prepare for next month’s primary election.”

There is still no word on when everything will be restored. They also didn’t take questions but pointed citizens to their website if they had additional questions about the outage.

RELATED NEWS:

Fulton County District Attorney’s Office working under new protocols during cybersecurity attack

©2024 Cox Media Group